Shelburne Museum puts new focus on showcasing Indigenous artwork

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum wants to bring more Native American artwork to a wider audience.

The museum hired Victoria Sunnergren for a new curator of Native American art position.

Her first exhibit is already in development and is planned to debut this summer.

It will feature Pueblo pottery from New Mexico, and the indigenous artists who contributed their pieces have been involved throughout the exhibit’s development.

Eight different New Mexico Pueblo communities will be represented in the artwork.

The Shelburne Museum says this helps highlight art that has been underrepresented.

“I love the care that has been taken in making it. In some of these pieces, you can just see the intimate brushstrokes. There’s one piece of the exhibit actually where you can still see the fingerprint of the artist in the paint. And so just the way they’re so rooted in our communities and in the land. They’ve taken so much care in putting that into their work,” Sunnergren said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Sunnergren about the exhibit and the museum’s new focus on Native American art.

“Built from the Earth: Pueblo Pottery” will be on display from June 24 to October 22.

