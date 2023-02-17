Snowplow Spotlight: Polar Plow Express and Ice will Pay the Price

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlights are on Polar Plow Express and Ice will Pay the Price.

Ice Will Pay the Price got its name thanks to the kids at Lake Champlain Waldorf School.

Matt Parsons will take the confident vehicle on I-89 from exits 20 to 18.

He said he thinks the name is “Poetically and positively determined!”

The Polar Plow Express was named by the Beeman Elementary School in New Haven Vt.

Polar Plow is driven by Sam Cadwell on Route 17 and 22 a South.

Cadwell is about to celebrate a one year work-anniversary with VTrans.

