UVM to add new School of World Languages and Cultures

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont’s board of trustees has approved the formation of a new school within the College of Arts and Sciences. It will focus on world languages and cultures.

Abby McGowan, the associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, says the goal is to build new curricular offerings in the arts and help students engage with their passions across different fields.

“Really allows us to remind students and engage with them with like, you don’t have to be just a biology major. If you’re interested in biology, that’s awesome. We will support you. But there’s also these other places that your heart lies and that your passions lie and that your creative intellect might be satisfied by,” McGowan said.

She says the school has gotten great feedback from both current and prospective students and faculty.

