Vermont bans TikTok, WeChat from state-owned devices

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is cracking down on TikTok. Some 8,000 state employees have until Monday to remove the popular video streaming app from their state-owned devices.

Vermont is joining 30 other states in banning TikTok and WeChat on state-owned devices, citing concerns about data privacy and safety.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. And cybersecurity experts say there’s a risk the company could share information with the Chinese government.

Vermont Agency of Digital Services Secretary Shawn Nailor says some state employees carry sensitive information on their phones. He says the risk of having TikTok outweighs the reward for state employees.

“Things that we wouldn’t even necessarily think about they can be using to try to get collections of information or simple information or things like using the GPS capabilities to know where people are that are providing critical services in the state,” Nailor said.

“We all need to have the security mindset and be aware that people are trying to take advantage. A little bit of data is OK, right, maybe, sure you might think. When I collect a lot of data, the more I collect the more I learn about someone and the easier it is to target them,” said Henry Collier, a cybersecurity expert at Norwich University.

The ban takes effect Monday. There are exceptions though for some state police or DCF employees who use it to investigate.

Experts say private companies and Vermonters as a whole should have a conversation about whether the value from the app is worth the security risk.

This isn’t the first time Vermont has restricted technology. In 2019, the state of Vermont banned Kaspersky software and Huawei products from state-owned devices.

