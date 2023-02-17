Vt. high school to host career and apprenticeship fair

A special career and apprenticeship fair will be held this spring for high school students who...
A special career and apprenticeship fair will be held this spring for high school students who don’t plan to go to college. - File photo(WLOX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
LYNDON CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - College fairs are common territory for high schools but this spring, there will be a fair for high school students figuring out the next steps that don’t include a university.

The Lyndon Institute is hosting the NEK Career and Apprenticeship Fair for high school juniors and seniors who don’t plan to go to college.

The goal is to connect students to actual jobs in the workforce, especially with Vermont’s shortage of workers in certain labor sectors.

The fair will be held in April at the Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndon Center.

