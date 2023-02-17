Vt. House greenlights medically assisted suicide for nonresidents

The Vermont House has given the greenlight to nonresidents seeking medically assisted suicide....
The Vermont House has given the greenlight to nonresidents seeking medically assisted suicide. - File photo(Pixabay)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House has given the greenlight to nonresidents seeking medically assisted suicide.

A decade ago, Vermont passed its medical aid in dying law.

This year, lawmakers have been looking to expand it to people who live outside of Vermont.

Sponsors of the bill heard from people with terminally ill family members from out of state who wanted to end their lives surrounded by loved ones.

This was the only type of medical care in Vermont where nonresidents were excluded.

“Patients are free to get their medical care wherever they choose to, and they confer with their physician and make those decisions with their medical providers and family members. This was a law that distinguished this type of care as not health care, so we wanted to correct that,” said Rep. Rey Garofano, D-Essex.

The proposal now heads to the Senate.

If signed into law, Vermont would be the second state in the country to allow terminally ill nonresidents to seek aid in dying.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Curran-File photo
Cold case closed? DNA evidence reportedly helps police solve decades-old murder
Brian Lamb
Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash
First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch
Police arrest man who claimed to be shot in Waterbury
Teams searching Lake Champlain near the Rouses Point Bridge on Wednesday night.
Search effort enters 2nd day on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

Latest News

A Vermont school district has reversed its decision to ditch its mascot. - File photo
Green Mountain Unified School District reverses decision on ‘Chieftains’
A key Vermont legislative committee has given the greenlight to a bill seeking to curb thermal...
Key Vermont Senate committee passes Affordable Heat Act
The St. Stephen Catholic Church in Winooski
Winooski residents appeal St. Stephen Church demolition permit
Firefighters are investigating a blaze in St. Albans.
3rd fire in a year damages St. Albans home