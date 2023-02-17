Vt. House greenlights medically assisted suicide for nonresidents

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House has given the greenlight to nonresidents seeking medically assisted suicide.

A decade ago, Vermont passed its medical aid in dying law.

This year, lawmakers have been looking to expand it to people who live outside of Vermont.

Sponsors of the bill heard from people with terminally ill family members from out of state who wanted to end their lives surrounded by loved ones.

This was the only type of medical care in Vermont where nonresidents were excluded.

“Patients are free to get their medical care wherever they choose to, and they confer with their physician and make those decisions with their medical providers and family members. This was a law that distinguished this type of care as not health care, so we wanted to correct that,” said Rep. Rey Garofano, D-Essex.

The proposal now heads to the Senate.

If signed into law, Vermont would be the second state in the country to allow terminally ill nonresidents to seek aid in dying.

