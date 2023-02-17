Vt. National Guard members go overseas for missions

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont soldiers are heading abroad on two different missions. Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard leave for a medical training exercise in Senegal on Friday.

And Saturday, soldiers from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and Army Mountain Warfare School head to Austria.

That team will be competing in the 2023 Edelweiss Raid, which is designed to test the alpine skills of mountain soldiers.

The guard says this is our first year of an official partnership with Austria, while the state has been partners with Senegal for 15 years.

