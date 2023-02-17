Winooski residents file appeal for St. Stephen’s demolition permit

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) -St. Stephen’s Church in Winooski is slated to be demolished this spring, but residents of the city are making last ditch efforts to stop it.

Resident and historian Britta Tonn filed an appeal to the demolition permit, which gathered 80 signatures. At a public hearing on Thursday, nearly everyone spoke in favor of preserving the iconic marble church.

“It’s one of Winooski’s historic and architectural gems,” Tonn said. She points to what she believes to be an inaccuracies in the city’s staff memo which says the church is not on any historic register, even though the rectory adjacent to it is. “This statement was informed by a survey form of the church completed in 1979, when the property was listed in the state register in 1993,” Tonn continued.

Church officials say there’s no evidence of the building being on any register and there’s no plans to reevaluate it. They cited cannon law as the reason for wanting to demolish the building. “The best thing to do is bury her, to bring her down,” said Monsignor Richard Lavalley, longtime pastor. “I don’t think it’s going to be a beautiful thing to see that building turned into something, like what has happened in the past, it could become a bar.” Lavalley says they could sell it for secular purposes, but nothing forbidden by the catholic church. “If we sold it to somebody and say it can only be used for certain things, or there are certain things it cannot be used for, that can only be in effect as long as there’s somebody to enforce it,” he continued.

As for members of the public, most were against demolishing the church, though a few came out to support upholding the demolition permit.

“It is a holy site,” said one resident, Phillipe Rogers “And it should be incumbent on the government and we the people to respect their wishes.”

“Ssomething that I’m becoming worried about is we’re losing opportunities of infrastructure as we see this property away to developers,” said Sean Bleything. “The structure itself still has opportunity to be used by the community.”

As for Tonn, she thinks the next step should be a new survey of the church building. “This is for the purpose of providing clarity here,” she said. “We don’t have any clarity here.”

There will be another public hearing on this demolition permit soon. After that, the city’s development review board has 45 days to make a decision

