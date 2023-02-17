BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Today will be nothing like the springlike days we have had recently. Instead, the day will start with a slick, wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. That mix will turn into some snow late morning and into the afternoon. Snow showers will taper off in the evening and skies will be clearing overnight.

Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day, down through the 20s, and then teens overnight. We will end up in the single digits and low teens by Saturday morning.

After that cold start to the day, the rest of Saturday will feature lots of sunshine for most of the day as temperatures climb back into the low/mid 30s, which is close to normal for this time of year. Then we’ll get back in the 40s again on Sunday with partly sunny skies.

It will stay that warm again for Presidents Day on Monday. A weak cold front will come through late in the day with a few rain or snow showers. There is also the chance for some rain and snow on Tuesday. Most of Wednesday looks okay, but a stronger storm system will start to catch up to us Wednesday night into Thursday with another chance for rain & snow showers.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor the slick conditions today, and we will also be keeping an eye on any potential flooding problems along some rivers and streams. We will keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

