Burlington man wanted for several retail thefts at Lowes

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for stealing more than $46,000 in merchandise from Lowe’s.

Police say 37-year-old Harley Macdonald of Burlington is accused of taking power tools -- from the home improvement store. Lowe’s tells police, Macdonald has been stealing from their local shops for the past year.

More recently he’s a suspect in four retail thefts from the South Burlington location since January. Resulting in two felony offenses. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

