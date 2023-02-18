Gov. Sununu requests FEMA funds for repair after Christmas storm

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is requesting FEMA disaster relief funds for the Christmas weekend storm.

In his letter to President Biden -- Sununu cites the severe weather caused flash flooding and intense winds downing trees that blocked streets, toppled utility poles, and left residents without power and heat.

He reports heavy rainfall also collapsed culverts and washed-out roads. The state has calculated a total of more than $3 million dollars in damages to infrastructure.

