Great Backyard Bird Count Weekend: Get involved with community science

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend is the Great Backyard Bird Count, so get out your binoculars!

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a four-day community science event to engage amateur birders in a survey about the ecosystems of our fowl friends.

The goal is to get folks to spend just 15 minutes outside or by a window, and enter information about the birds they see into an online database called eBird.

The Green Mountain Audubon Center says February is prime time for gathering information on birds because of their migration patterns.

They say the Great Backyard Bird Count is a great opportunity to enlist the community in a greater scientific cause.

“In this phase that we’re in the world, climate change is really imminent, and there’s a lot of changes and threats to diversity right now, biodiversity especially,” says Community Science AmeriCorps member Jacob Crawford. “It’s really important that we be gathering as much information as we can, because biologically the world is changing at a much faster rate than just the scientists or researchers alone can comprehend, without having this immense input from the community at large.”

There are events throughout Vermont this weekend to help you get involved, including at the Audubon Center in Huntington and at VINS in Queechee.

