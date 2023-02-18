What To Do: Saturday, February 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday.

Head to Woodstock for a Music, Film, and Food Soiree! At Billings Farm starting at 3:00 p.m. there’s a screening of “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” a documentary celebrating the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. It’s followed by a reception featuring live jazz, signature cocktails, and traditional New Orleans cuisine. You can find ticket information here.

There’s a job fair in Plattsburgh’s Champlain Centre today. From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. you’ll have the opportunity to meet local employers and connect with businesses who need your skills. It’s free and open to all seeking jobs.

It’s Great Backyard Bird Count weekend! It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about the birds in your community. VINS in Queechee is hosting an event today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to help you celebrate, featuring a Pokémon challenge to help you “catch ‘em all” on camera. And the Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington has an event this morning so you can learn more about the challenge. You can learn more about the Great Backyard Bird Count here.

There’s a beginner snowshoe lesson in St. Johnsbury this morning. Starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, learn the basics of snowshoeing and explore the trail systems. You’ll get some practice on a guided hike. All ages are welcome and it’s free for everyone.

Or head to Bromley Mountain for their FebFest. This evening at the Manchester resort, there’s a torchlight parade, live music, and fireworks. There is even a fire performer taking the stage from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It’s free and open to all, and organizers say it’s the ultimate outdoor party.

There are numerous winter carnivals throughout the state this weekend. Today in St. Albans there’s a number of fun activities including sugar on snow, ice sculpting, a duct tape derby, live music and more. In Peacham you can find ice skating, a lumberjack demonstration, nature walk, blacksmithing and more. There are also events in North Hero, Milton, Brattleboro, Rutland, and Hague, N.Y.

