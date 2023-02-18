Winter carnivals get underway across Vermont

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the recent unseasonably warm weather this week, events celebrating the winter season are in full swing across the state this weekend. On Friday, the Great Ice Festival took place, although the event was cut short.

Sparks from fireworks and embers from past holidays lit up the sky most of the evening. Many people say the Christmas tree fueled bonfire was their favorite part of the event. There was also a food and wine area, with products from local vendors.

“I like all the people from around here who come out for this event, people put a lot of work into it,” said North Hero resident Betsy Jaffe.

There was some disappointment the three day festival was shortened to one due to the unseasonably warm temperatures. Much anticipated activities like the trek to Knight Island, snowman building competition, and ice skating weren’t able to happen, but the Friday’s chill was still appreciated. “We were standing in the mud setting this up last night and it didn’t quite feel right, so we’re happy there’s snow on the ground and it feels like winter again,” said event organizer Andy Julow.

Westford and St. Albans are also planning winter carnival events this weekend. Both of them say Friday’s snow was just enough to bring back certain events.

“We won’t have the rope tow running, we don’t have enough snow for skiing and snowboarding,” said St. Albans Parks & Rec Director Kelly Viens. “But we have snow, so we’ll have sledding and the duct tape derby, which is always a really exciting race.” The duct tape derby is an event in which community members race sleds made from duct tape and cardboard. In addition to that, there will be live music, food, and the pool will be open.

In Westford, their event includes horse-dawn carriage rides, miniature golf, and a story walk for the kids. Organizer Carol Winfield says there will also be lots of food and music. “It’s just a chance for people to come out and have a lot of fun,” she told Channel 3. “We’re going ahead and planning as though there’s plenty of snow and it’s supposed to be cold enough for things to be frozen”

As for the Great Ice Festival, people are already looking forward to a full return next year.

“It’s really nice getting together with people outside in Vermont even though its cold, but we’re all warm around the campfire,” said Grand Isle resident Justin Pentenrieder.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.