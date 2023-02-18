BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday was a wacky day, including rare winter thunderstorms. The weekend is looking much quieter. Today will be mostly sunny, followed by increasing clouds late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s, which is near average for this time of year. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but temperatures will be warmer, getting into the low 40s.

Some ups and downs are expected during the week. Presidents’ Day will be mostly cloudy, then showers and snow showers are likely during the afternoon and into the evening. Tuesday will be fair and seasonable.

Mid to late week will be more active, with snow showers likely Wednesday. The busiest day will be Thursday, with a messy storm expected. Snow is likely with some accumulation, but it may mix with sleet and freezing rain. We’ll keep you updated during the week. This will be followed by a blustery and colder Friday, with snow showers and highs in the low to mid 20s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.