4-H helping students to ‘Discover Engineering’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM took the time to invite some younger students to explore their career options in engineering Saturday.

Discover Engineering is a free annual event for kids in grades 5 through 12. Who want to learn about engineering, build skills and meet with engineering students, faculty and professionals.

The annual event is put on by Vermont 4-h and UVM’S college of engineering and mathematical sciences.

The day is filled with educational workshops and over 200 kids decided to participate in the event.

Organizers hope this can inspire young minds to join the workforce.

“I just think the industry is kind of an interesting place. Just being a part of it would give me a greater understanding of it. If it’s something I enjoy then win, win kind of. Something exciting kind of,” said Reuben Stief.

4-h leaders expect that the turn out for next year will be even bigger.

