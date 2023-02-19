Building community through education in Bethel

By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 19, 2023
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - In just a couple of weeks, school will be back in session in Bethel.

Bethel University is a free pop-up university created by the Bethel Revitalization Initiative.

Every March, volunteers come together to offer a wide array of classes.

This year, the program will offer 50 free classes throughout the month, with things like trivial pursuit and an introduction to bee keeping. Classes are held both in-person and online.

Organizers say the goal is to build strong community through education.

“It builds community pride, it builds a sense of cohesion and unity, so then we can go forward and make the other harder decisions and face the other kinds of things that small communities face,” says Bethel University administrator Kirk White. “But we face it together.”

He says in order to secure your spot, it’s best to sign up sooner rather than later. Registration is now open.

The university will host a graduation-style potluck dinner to wrap up the season on April 2.

