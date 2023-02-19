Christa Mcauliffe memorial planned for NH state house

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The legacy of New Hampshire’s most famous teacher will be forever cemented in front of the state house in Concord.

Christa McAuliffe was a high school teacher in concord when she was selected to be the first teacher in space aboard the space shuttle challenger.

Tragically, all seven crew members were killed when the challenger exploded unexpectedly just 73 seconds after takeoff. During this week’s budget address, Gov. Chris Sununu announced the formation of the Christa McAuliffe state house memorial commission.

The commission will study, design, and oversee construction of a permanent memorial for McAuliffe on state house grounds.

“I think we have an exciting opportunity to ensure that we are motivating our kids to be engaged and reach for the stars. Not all heroes wear capes but some wear space suits,” said Gov. Sununu

Funds for the project were included in the governor’s proposed budget. A formal reveal of the memorial will take place on or before September 2nd of 2024.

