High school cheer, dance, gymnastics champions crowned

By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A busy championship Saturday saw some familiar faces take home some hardware. In dance, South Burlington claimed the Pom title for the seventh straight year, while Mount Mansfield won in Jazz and Hip-Hop for the sixth and eighth times in a row, respectively.

In cheer, Mill River took home the D2 crown - its seventh in eight years - with their neighbors Rutland capturing the D1 championship for the ninth straight year.

And in gymnastics, Burr and Burton won its second championship in three years, edging out Essex.

