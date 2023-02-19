Single vehicle crash claims one life

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -One person has died in a one-car crash on Vermont route 36.

On Saturday at around 5 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the intersection of Whiteland drive in the town of Fairfield.

Upon their arrival, they found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 23-year-old Dylan Leavitt of Enosburg deceased.

Officers say Leavitt crossed the double yellow centerline, departed the roadway, and struck a tree. He was not wearing his safety belt.

Officers say speed, alcohol and road conditions appear to have contributed to the crash.

