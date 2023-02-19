Tapping maple trees in Woodstock

Billings Farm and Museum showcasing the tools used for tapping, sugaring, and processing.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - The billings farm and museum is already starting to tap their maple trees.

It may seem early, but the warmer winter temperatures have allowed for the sap season to begin sooner than usual.

They are also starting up their weekly sugar on snow demonstrations, where you can learn about the origins of the treat and even get a sample.

Next week they’ll have a new display showcasing the tools used for tapping, sugaring, and processing.

