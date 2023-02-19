West Lebanon supply store becomes employee-owned

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Owners of a popular supply store in the Upper Valley are calling it quits, but the new owners already have a good handle on the way things work.

West Lebanon Feed and Supply has been a staple in the community for decades. However, owners say it’s time to hang it up. But the business isn’t going anywhere.

“The biggest thing about this has been the people, about the community,” says owner Curt Jacques.

For three decades, Curt Jacques has helped customers with their homes and gardens, farm animal and pet needs. He says those interactions have kept him going over the years.

“It’s not all about the buck all the time,” says Jacques. “It’s about how you make the place you live a better place.”

But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Jacques sold West Lebanon Feed and Supply.

“It’s very bittersweet. This has been my passion,” Jacques says.

What sweetens the deal is that the new owners are roughly 30 employees who already work there. The business penned a deal with Teamshares, Inc., a company that specializes in turning private businesses into employee-owned businesses.

10% of ownership was immediately transferred with the sale, and that number will gradually increase to 80% over the next 15 years.

“Employee ownership means that when I come to work every day, I’m putting a little bit into my own future,” says Jerilyn Zaroogian of Tunbridge.

Jacques says, “it is a reward for our customers too, for supporting us all these years and making sure that this stays local, and this stays their store.”

“We are very glad to see that happen,” says customer Fay Youells of Lebanon. “We enjoy employee-owned businesses.”

The search for the next president of the company is in its final stages. The exact details of the sale price are not being disclosed.

