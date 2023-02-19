Westford Winterfest cooking up some fun

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Westford’s winter fest took place Saturday afternoon.

Twelve chili chefs were present, and all winter fest patrons were invited to come and vote on their favorite recipe.

Along with the chili cookoff, there was a silent raffle, live music, and a horse drawn carriage for everyone to enjoy. The festival had events all throughout the village. Organizers even included a “festival passport” for kids to get stamped at each location they visited.

“This is our first time this year, but we live right here in town. So, it’s terrific. We love it... I think the competing is can I eat them all meaning there’s 12 to try from, and I think I succeeded,” said Westford residents Glenn and Addison Minor.

Organizers say they’re glad the winter fest was a success, and they’re already looking forward to next year’s celebration.

