What To Do: Sunday, February 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Sunday.

Today with Hildene, join a virtual tour of the museum’s “Many Voices” exhibit to learn more about Black history. You’ll get a look at their fully-restored 1903 Pullman railcar and learn about the role of the Black Pullman porters in American history. It’s $15 and you can learn more about the exhibit here.

It’s opening weekend for Billings Farm’s Magic of Maple exhibit. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. today, you can learn all about Vermont’s maple syrup traditions through photos, demonstrations, crafts, and more. The exhibit runs through the end of the month and it’s free to check out with museum admission.

There’s a Family Challah Bake this afternoon to benefit the Waterbury Food Shelf. From 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Waterbury, join in for an afternoon of challah baking. You can make one for yourself and one for the food shelf. Anyone is welcome to help out; you can find RSVP information here.

It’s Bad Ski Outfit Day at Sugarbush! Break out your ugliest garb and hit the slopes. You can register for the contest in the morning, free of charge, and the winner will be announced at 4:00 p.m. It looks like a hideously fun time.

This weekend is the 2nd Annual Queer Ice Fest in Keene Valley, N.Y.! Explore the winter playground of Keene Valley with the Adirondack Queer Climbers Alliance. Organizers say it’s the only climbing festival in the country dedicated to creating space for the LGBTQ+ community. Climbers of all abilities are welcome.

An exciting weekend of winter festivals continues today. There are opportunities all across the state to celebrate the wintertime with fun activities. In Milton, there’s disc golf and a cardboard sled competition. In Brattleboro, you can attend a pancake breakfast in the morning and participate in a glow skate in the evening, and in Rutland, the fun continues today and into the week with events like a cornhole tournament and the great bigfoot chase.

