Winooski welcomes new youth boxing center

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - “It just takes away a lot of anxiety. A lot of stress, you know, boosts your confidence,” said student boxer Newton Parker.

Newton Parker has been boxing with fight for kids foundation for two years now. The organization was created in 2009. Their mission is to provide youth in the community with healthy ways to communicate.

Helping kids make good decisions and protecting themselves through physical activity. Now the non-profit has a permanent space in the city serving as one of Winooski’s youth centers.

Parker said the city needs a youth center and the foundation has really made a difference in his life.

“It’s great, it’s definitely needed for a lot of the kids that want to stay out of trouble. Or are just looking for fitness. It’s helped me with my health. It helps me stay in shape. Like I said when I need to stay focused. If I need stress taken away. So when I am in the boxing gym, or when I am talking to King it just all goes away,” Parker explained.

Before the youth center’s grand opening the owner King McMillan used to teach boxing in his own living room, but now with the new space the non-profit can accommodate more kids and give them a chance to try the program.

Mom and state representative Daisy Berbeco says the city was in great need of a program like this.

“A lot of folks have been looking forward to having another space for kids to hang out. This one is different. We are really lucky to have a space that really encourages kids to be active,” said Berbeco.

The non-profit offers two programs for youth 8 to 21; Kidbox, the boxing and self-defense class and Kidfit, a boxing program with an emphasis on mental health and emotional centering.

McMillan says the sport is a great outlet for youth in Vermont and wants to provide them with the same guidance he was given growing up.

“Part of it was when I grew up in the city, I had people who kind of took me under their wing. They kept me out of trouble. So with my boxing, I thought the same thing could be used here,” said McMillian.

McMillan says older adults that want to get involved can come take a class with him. Those classes help pay for the non-profit. To take a class you can go to https://kingjamesboxing.com/. If you wish to learn more about the Non-profit you can go to https://www.vtfightforkids.org/.

