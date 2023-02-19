BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Quiet, pleasant weather will continue today, with warmer temperatures. On the other hand, it will be cloudier than Saturday, with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 40s. Presidents’ Day will be mostly cloudy. A cold front will bring afternoon showers and snow showers. A trace to an inch of snow is possible in the mountains, but that’s about it.

The week is looking active, especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning. For Tuesday, another clipper quickly moves in, with more showers and snow showers. Any snow accumulation will be minimal. Wednesday now looks dry, with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 30 degrees. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.

A more significant storm system will impact our region Wednesday night into Friday morning. Snow is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning, which may be moderate to heavy at times. The morning commute on Thursday will likely be slippery. A quick 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible during that time. Lighter snow will continue Thursday, possibly mixed with sleet. Snow showers will continue Thursday night into Friday morning, then taper off during the afternoon. The chance for snow showers will continue Saturday, along with colder highs in the 20s (even some teens on Friday). Winter is far from over.

