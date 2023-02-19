Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Quiet, pleasant weather will continue Sunday, with warmer temperatures. On the other hand, it will be cloudier than Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 40s. Presidents’ Day will continue to be mostly cloudy. A cold front will bring afternoon and evening showers and snow showers. A trace to an inch of snow is possible in the mountains, but that’s about it.

The week is looking active, especially Thursday. For Tuesday, another clipper quickly moves in, with more showers and snow showers. Any snow accumulation will be minimal. Wednesday now looks dry, with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 30 degrees. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.

A more significant storm system is on track for our region on Thursday. It will be another system where a small jog to the north or south will make a big difference in the type of precipitation we get. At this point, snow is likely, especially north, but it may mix with sleet and freezing rain. We’ll keep you updated. Snow showers will continue Friday and Saturday, along with colder highs in the 20s (even some teens on Friday). Winter is far from over.

