Authorities investigate fatal St. Lawrence County fire

ROSSIE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating a fatal fire in St. Lawrence County Sunday morning.

It happened in the town of Rossie. New York State Police say they responded just after 8 a.m. to the home on Butler Road.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they say the structure was completely engulfed in flames and mostly destroyed. They say Jay Marsaw, 79, of Hammond, was found dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

