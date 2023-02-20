Couples visit Burlington wedding show

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The New England Wedding Association held a wedding show at the Hilton Double Tree in South Burlington this weekend.

Engaged couples got the chance to chat with and sample from different businesses.

Vendors varied from photographers to dressmakers and wedding cake bakers. Those in attendance say it’s a great opportunity for brides and grooms in Vermont to get ahead of their wedding planning.

We talked to merchants and couples about what they looked forward to most at the show.

“Oh, it’s so awesome to meet new people especially brides and then we can show them how gorgeous our gowns are,” said bridal consultant Theresa Duffy.

The show also included a raffle where couples could enter to win prizes from the wedding vendors.

