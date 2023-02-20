‘Debt avalanche’ method effective for those with multiple creditors

Annuity.org: Average American has $5,500+ in credit card debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a study by Annuity.org, the average American carried multiple credit cards, with the average debt load being $5,525, and experts suggest using the debt avalanche method to pay off these multiple accounts.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said the debt avalanche method helps organize your debts and pay less in interest over time.

Rathner laid out the steps of the debt avalanche method:

  • Prioritize your debts from the highest interest rate to the lowest interest rate
  • Make minimum payments on all of your debts to avoid late fees and keep accounts in good standing
  • Any time you have extra, pay it towards the highest interest rate debt

When the highest interest rate debt is paid off, take the monthly amount you were paying on it and apply it to the next highest interest rate card, while continuing to pay the minimum on all the others and then repeat this method until all of the debt is paid off.

For more information, NerdWallet explains the debt avalanche in detail in this video.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Enosburg man died in a one-car crash Saturday evening in Fairfield.
Enosburg man dies in crash
Three rescue dogs were flown into the Morrisville-Stowe Airport over the weekend.
Dogs flown to Vermont looking to find their forever homes
Joshua Wells
Suspect arrested in South Burlington armed robbery
Cannabis Control Board
Vt. Cannabis Control Board deals with compliance issues
File Photo
Schools still in need of bus drivers as routes are canceled

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Mesa works with local companies to make exclusive flavors, like this one with Switchback Brewery.
Made in VT: Vermont’s Farmhouse Jerky Company
Haymaker Buns
James Beard semi-finalist seeks to share buns statewide
President Joe Biden, center, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk during an...
Sneaking a president from DC to Kyiv without anyone noticing