Dogs fly to Vermont to find their forever homes

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - “We are tasked with the responsibility of making sure they are cared for,” said shelter Director Jamie Dutil.

Caring for these furry friends is exactly what the North Country Animal League and Pilots and Paws did. The two non-profits banded together to bring Phantom, Tyler, and Star back from North Carolina. The three dogs were removed from kill shelters by the SPC and were sent up north to find new homes. Morristown’s North Country Animal League says this has been a long time coming.

“So it is an idea that we sort of always wanted to entertain. The shelter is only half a mile from the airport. So it is a resource that we feel like we should use, and it really sort of fell into place this time.” explained Dutil.

Ryan Bliss has been a volunteer pilot for pilots and paws for a couple years now.

The non-profits mission is to provide a safe environment in which volunteers can come together and arrange the rescue flights.

Bliss said the majority of the dogs he picks up are from kill shelters, which are common in the South.

Being a dog lover himself he wanted to do something to help them.

“There’s a huge supply of dogs that are being killed in shelters that need to go to non-kill shelters. But fewer and fewer sights are having people come in and adopt dogs. If you can take these cats and dogs to your shelters. We can really help them out a lot,” said Bliss.

Organizers from the North Country Animal League say this is their first time doing this.

The pilot for this run, Toby Schine, said this was also his first time bringing the dogs to their new home.

He says he’s glad they are being taken care of.

“There were two other pilots that flew today to get these dogs from North Carolina. So we decided on an airport to meet up at. I just love that there’s such a community of people who are taking care of these animals who really need it,” explained Schine.

Now the dogs will go back to the shelter at North Country Animal League. They’ll have some down time for about two days. They’ll get checked on Tuesday for a health check. Then if all goes well they should be up for adoption by the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.