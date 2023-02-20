James Beard semi-finalist seeks to share buns statewide

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont restaurants or chefs were nominated as semifinalists for this year’s James Beard Awards. We’ve already introduced you to two of them -- Foam Brewers, and Taste of Abyssinia. Cat Viglienzoni visited the Haymaker Bun Company in Middlebury.

Walk into the Haymaker Bun Company in Middlebury and right as you enter the door you might find Caroline Corrente rolling out the next day’s set of buns -- often the OG, their signature cinnamon sticky bun.

“This was the first bun that I came up with and it’s kind of the backbone of the whole business plan,” Corrente said.

Savory or sweet, all of Haymaker’s buns start with the same brioche dough base that is enriched with eggs, butter, and flour. Corrente dumps the dough out onto a table that’s custom-made to measure exactly four dozen buns at a time. Then, she gets to work rolling and shaping the log. When it’s cut up, the buns will do another their second rise overnight and get baked first thing in the morning.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: So, the buns you start the day with are the buns you have for the day?

Caroline Corrente: Correct... In general, it’s what we have is what we have.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: And do you sell out frequently?

Caroline Corrente: Yes.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Like every day.

Caroline Corrente: Pretty much every day.

Her background is in pastry and bakery work. She started Haymaker back in 2017 from her home after having her son and realizing baker’s hours with a newborn weren’t sustainable. A friend gave her advice: Do one thing well to start. The OG bun was born, a not-too-sweet treat that was both familiar and new. “It’s very hard to be original when it comes to food,” Corrente said.

Haymaker made the jump to brick and mortar when she got the opportunity to move into their current location right by Otter Creek. She added savory buns to the rotation and seasonal flavors and eventually expanded into lunch. The buns for some of their burgers and sandwiches -- you guessed it -- are brioche too.

“I feel like it’s getting busier all of the time,” Corrente said. Last month, she got nominated as a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Bakery” category for the James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food industry. And that put their small spot on the map. “We had people driving up from Boston and New York.”

She credits the variety of buns for the nomination. “I think it’s the uniqueness. I think that you don’t see other people doing this, and I think that’s really cool.” The recognition comes at a good time. She says they’re currently trying to expand their sales of frozen four-packs of cinnamon buns into stores in the Burlington area. “I want to see my buns all over the state.”

And while the sweet buns and the savory ones will likely be sold out by the end of the day, it won’t be until March 29th before she knows if she advances to the next round of the James Beard Awards.

