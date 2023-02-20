Joe’s Pond Ice Out prep underway

WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year to get your guesses in for the state’s premier ice-out contest.

The Joe’s Pond Association is getting ready to place the concrete block and flag tethered to a clock that will mark the official ice-out date and time.

Tickets go on sale on March 1 and must be returned or postmarked by April 1 with the guesses. If the ice goes out early, the contest is over, so officials encourage everyone to get their guesses in early.

Last year, the ice went out on April 19 at 4:51 a.m.

Proceeds are split 50/50 between the winner(s) and the Joe’s Pond Association, which use the money for the annual fireworks display and water quality, and other programs.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.