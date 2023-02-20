Ludacris to headline 2023 Champlain Valley Fair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ludacris will be performing at the Champlain Valley Fair this summer.

That’s according to organizers, who said he will be appearing Friday night on September 1st.

Ludacris is an American rapper, actor, record producer, and record executive.

He had several hit singles in the early 2000s. He also appeared in The Fast and Furious franchise.

Pit tickets are $69. Floor and Grandstand are $49, while bleacher seats are $39. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

