Ludacris to headline 2023 Champlain Valley Fair

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ludacris will be performing at the Champlain Valley Fair this summer.

That’s according to organizers, who said he will be appearing Friday night on September 1st.

Ludacris is an American rapper, actor, record producer, and record executive.

He had several hit singles in the early 2000s. He also appeared in The Fast and Furious franchise.

Pit tickets are $69. Floor and Grandstand are $49, while bleacher seats are $39. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Fairfield
Single vehicle crash claims one life
Cannabis Control Board
The Cannabis Control Board’s approach to marijuana producers falling out of compliance
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
West Lebanon Feed and Supply
West Lebanon supply store becomes employee-owned
Burlington man wanted for several retail thefts at Lowes

Latest News

File Photo
Sen. Sanders remarks on Pres. Carter’s legacy
File Photo
Schools still in need of bus drivers as routes are canceled
North Country Animal League and Pilots and Paws
Dogs flown to Vermont to find their forever homes
Dogs fly to Vermont to find their forever homes