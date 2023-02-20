Mt. Holly man faces assault, weapons charges

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Mount Holly man faces multiple charges following an armed domestic incident early Monday.

The Vermont State Police say Chad Woodard, 46, was drinking and got into a fight with a family member. They say he threatened the person with a gun he was not supposed to possess, and also restrained a household member.

Troopers arrested Woodard and charged him with a number of offenses including aggravated domestic assault and DUI.

