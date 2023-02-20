Mt. Holly man faces assault, weapons charges
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Mount Holly man faces multiple charges following an armed domestic incident early Monday.
The Vermont State Police say Chad Woodard, 46, was drinking and got into a fight with a family member. They say he threatened the person with a gun he was not supposed to possess, and also restrained a household member.
Troopers arrested Woodard and charged him with a number of offenses including aggravated domestic assault and DUI.
