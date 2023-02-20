NH authorities say inmate death ruled as ‘homicide’

Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin
Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities Monday said autopsy results from an inmate who died following a fight at the prison in Berlin last week show the manner of death was “homicide.”

The Attorney General’s Office says the fight last Monday broke out between two inmates at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility. One of the inmates, James Dale, 65, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The autopsy report determined that Duval died of “blunt impact head and neck injuries.”

Officials have not released the name of the other man involved in the fight and they say the investigation continues.

