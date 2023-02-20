NY police seek to identify person in ongoing murder investigation

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are attempting to identify an individual that may be connected to a murder in St. Lawrence County two weeks ago.

Ronald Durham, 72, of Gouverneur, was found dead on February 11 at the East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road in the village of Gouverneur with stab wounds to his neck. New York State Police have arrested Fredrick Wing, 22, of Gouverneur and charged him with second-degree murder.

Troopers continue to seek evidence in the case and have been searching the nearby Oswegatchie River and looking at surveillance footage. They are looking for an individual seen on a BMX bike in the area at two different times early the morning of February 14 on East Main Street, near the intersection of Clinton Street. The individual is described as a male, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat. In one image he has a large, dark, duffle bag on his back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police.

