One of Vermont’s last video stores closing shop

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s believed to be Vermont’s only remaining video rental store is scheduled to close up shop by this summer.

In its heyday, Nancy’s Video in Irasburg had more than 10,000 titles of movies to choose from. But after three decades, Nancy’s owners have made the difficult decision to roll the end credits on the business that has brought movie magic to the people of the Northeast Kingdom.

“It’s an end of an era and I’m saddened to see it go,” said Brien Lemois, the store’s owner. He says he kept the store open for so long to pay tribute to his parents. “My parents started it in 1990. It’s a way I could remember them.”

Trish Jones, the store’s co-owner and Lemois’ partner, says they’ve benefited from the lack of reliable internet in the Northeast Kingdom. “That’s what saved us for a long time is that we didn’t have as much high-speed internet up here. As it’s progressively gotten better, we’ve actually seen less and less people coming in,” she said.

The owners even met at the store years ago when Jones and her mom would come in to rent videos for the weekend. “She just walked in and I was like, Oh! And it took me a while but finally I won her over,” Lemois said.

But with more ways to watch movies than ever, fewer videos being released on DVD, and the pandemic, Nancy’s Video needs to go. To stay open, they’ve had to diversify over the years, adding Green Mountain Sporting Goods, offering a selection of guns, fishing gear, and even an archery range. “Because we are still open, we are expanding new lines on our sporting goods, we are trying to bring the kids back to the outdoors,” Jones said.

Jones says it’s the children who used to come into the store looking for movies that they’ll miss the most. “It’s the family aspect of this business -- watching the kids’ eyes light up because they found the right Disney movie,” she said.

The couple will continue making new memories while celebrating the movies that made up their childhood. “It helped define the generation of the ‘80s and ‘90s -- like the VHS’ ‘Be kind, rewind’ -- is one of the taglines that everyone remembers,” Lemois said.

Nancy’s Video closes on June 6th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.