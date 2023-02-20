Organic farmers gather for annual NOFA Conference in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s back, the annual 41st NOFA VT Winter Conference has returned for the first time after a Covid hiatus.

The conference, put on by Northeast Organic Farming Association is a two-day weekend event where organic farmers, food system thinkers, and activists come together. to talk about an economically viable food and farming system for the future of Vermont.

Keynote speakers came to talk about how to keep Vermont’s agricultural systems alive.

There were workshops like building farm labor and management skills to building biodiversity and ecological resilience on a farm.

Over a thousand people showed up over the weekend organizers say the goal for this conference is for people to make connections over the culture of Vermont’s agriculture.

“This conference brings together farmers to talk to each other. It brings together people who make changes in the food system in other ways. By what they eat or the work that they do. To connect directly to those farmers. It really builds a sense of community,” said Northeast Organic Farming Associations Grace Oedel.

Organizers say this is the biggest attendance they have had for the conference.

