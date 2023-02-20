Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Enosburg man died in a one-car crash Saturday evening in Fairfield.
Enosburg man dies in crash
Cannabis Control Board
Vt. Cannabis Control Board deals with compliance issues
Three rescue dogs were flown into the Morrisville-Stowe Airport over the weekend.
Dogs flown to Vermont looking to find their forever homes
West Lebanon Feed and Supply is becoming an employee-owned company.
West Lebanon supply store becomes employee-owned
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
‘Absurd censorship’: Readers upset by changes to classic Roald Dahl books
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States