Schools still in need of bus drivers as routes are canceled

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Staffing shortages are still making it hard for some kids to get to school. Some bus routes in the Addison Central School District have been canceled a handful of times this school year alone.

Both the district and Betcha Transit, who they contract with, said this year is even more challenging than years past when it comes to staffing and retaining bus drivers

During the morning rush hours, Heather Goodale’s main goal is simple, get her two children to Weybridge Elementary School.

But ongoing bus driver shortages cause routes to be canceled left and right.

Goodale said they’ve had many days this year where transportation was only provided once a day.

“There have been times where we’ve expected to have transportation for our kids to come home at three o’clock, but we get a phone call or email at 1:45 in the afternoon that says there’s been a change of plans. So making that work last minute has been highly challenging,” said Goodale.

She said it’s especially tricky for rural areas like the seven towns in the Addison Central School District, noting childcare is hard to find and there are no alternative transportation options like Uber.

ACSD doesn’t hire drivers or decide on route employment, they contract with Betcha Transit.

Stacy Emerson, the general manager of Bethca Transit, Mountain Transit, and Student Transportation, said shortages of bus drivers and in some cases, cancellations, are a statewide problem. Though she said cancellations are a last resort option.

“We do our best to have spare drivers. However, unfortunately, under these circumstances over the past three years, there has been a significant shortage throughout the school bus transportation industry and transportation as a whole,” said Emerson

She said every week is different and some drivers can’t work certain hours.

“The benefits from that are rewarding to them personally. They’re restricted, as you know, when you take an early retirement, to the number of hours that you can work based on your income guidelines,” said Emerson.

Matthew Corrente with Addison Central said this year’s been hard because of a combination of long-term injury and illness. They usually teeter on 19 drivers for 19 routes but there’s a need for substitutes.

He said this is the last year for the contract with Betcha, so they’ll be renegotiating and putting out requests for bids from other companies.

“But, you know, in the sense that like, COVID is universal and, illnesses is universal and the labor shortage is universal. It’s hard to say that changing companies is necessarily going to be a net positive service that we’re able to pass along to the community,” said Corrente.

Emerson said throughout the past three pandemic years they’ve posted job positions on more than 500 flyers and have advertised on social media. To help the shortage a bill in the statehouse aims to make things easier for drivers.

It would make the Vermont school bus manual easier to understand and have bus drivers only take exams about buses as opposed to other CDL vehicles like tractor-trailers.

“For actual school bus drivers, we train bus drivers to be bus drivers. We do not train our drivers to be tractor-trailer drivers. Some of the testing required may include some information regarding a tractor-trailer driver and we train them to be school bus drivers,” said Emerson.

They said being a bus driver is rewarding and can be flexible too even if you only want to do one or two shifts or even pick up extracurriculars.

We’re also told drivers can take their kids to work with them if necessary and some locations allow drivers to park the bus at their house.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.