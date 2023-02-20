Sen. Bernie Sanders calls proposed presidential mental capacity test “absurd”

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Sen. Bernie sanders was on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday, where he spoke about the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

When asked what his opinion was on former ambassador, and presidential hopeful, Nikki Haley’s suggestion of a mandatory mental competency test for politicians older than 75, Sanders, who is 81, had this to say.

“We are fighting racism. We’re fighting sexism. We’re fighting homophobia. I think we should also be fighting ageism. Trust people. Look at people and say, you know, this person’s competent. This person is not competent. There are a lot of 40-year-olds out there who aren’t particularly competent. All the people, you know, you look at the individual, I don’t think you make a blanket statement.”

Sen. Sanders went on to say that if President Biden, who is 80 years old, were to run for re-election, he would support him,

