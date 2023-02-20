Sen. Sanders remarks on Pres. Carter’s legacy

File Photo
File Photo(McDonald, Mark | Source: WALB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former president Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care after several hospital stays.

Local lawmakers remember his legacy and time in office, Senator Bernie Sanders said he met former President Carter at the Carter Center several years ago.

He said in a tweet, “President Carter led our nation with dignity and, in retirement, has devoted his life to serving ordinary people all over the world.”

