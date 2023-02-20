Sugarbush skiers compete for most outlandish outfit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was “bad ski outfit day” at Sugarbush Resort this weekend, and skiers competed to see who had the craziest gear.

We saw all kinds of wacky patterns and eccentric apparel at sugarbush from kids and adults alike.

Bright colors and interesting suits were scattered across the trails. The contest ran all day, and lift attendants served as the outfit judges.

We talked to a couple of skiers who showed up in matching shark outfits. They said they had no idea there was a competition going on until they got to the mountain.

“We haven’t been out too much yet. We just kind of showed up. It took us a while to put these outfits on,” said Sophie and Lilly Menyhart.

The mountain also had plenty of snow, making for a great day to enjoy the slopes and see some outlandish outfits.

