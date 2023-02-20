Suspect arrested in South Burlington armed robbery

Joshua Wells
Joshua Wells(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery investigation.

It happened on January 17 at the Jolly convenience store on Shelburne Road. Police say a masked man threatened the clerk with a handgun and made off with cash and cigarettes.

Police on Friday arrested Joshua Wells, 33. The homeless man is being held on $50,000 bail and will appear in court Tuesday.

Related Story:

Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Enosburg man died in a one-car crash Saturday evening in Fairfield.
Enosburg man dies in crash
Cannabis Control Board
Vt. Cannabis Control Board deals with compliance issues
Three rescue dogs were flown into the Morrisville-Stowe Airport over the weekend.
Dogs flown to Vermont looking to find their forever homes
West Lebanon Feed and Supply is becoming an employee-owned company.
West Lebanon supply store becomes employee-owned
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

Mt. Holly man faces assault, weapons charges
Fiel photo
Authorities investigate fatal St. Lawrence County fire
Ludacris will be performing at the Champlain Valley Fair this summer.
Ludacris to headline 2023 Champlain Valley Fair
Staffing shortages are making it hard for some kids to get to school, as some bus routes in the...
Schools still in need of bus drivers as routes are canceled