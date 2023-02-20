Suspect arrested in South Burlington armed robbery
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery investigation.
It happened on January 17 at the Jolly convenience store on Shelburne Road. Police say a masked man threatened the clerk with a handgun and made off with cash and cigarettes.
Police on Friday arrested Joshua Wells, 33. The homeless man is being held on $50,000 bail and will appear in court Tuesday.
Related Story:
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.