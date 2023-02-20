Vt. Democratic Party elects new chair

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Democratic Party says its new chair is one of the youngest to be elected in the country.

David Glidden was unanimously elected on Saturday by party officials. The 28-year-old began his political career as a field organizer in Franklin and Grand Isle counties in 2016 and most recently served as vice chair of the party.

Former chair Anne Lezak announced last month she would be stepping down. Glidden says her departure as well as other state chairs is something being seen across the country.

“Part of it is most chairs are unpaid. Most chairs are in that volunteer capacity, so balancing life, balancing work, and then a huge volunteer commitment on top of that, is really difficult,” he said.

Glidden also serves on the executive committee of the National Association of State Democratic Committees and says that the group is exploring options to provide stipends for key staff.

Related Stories:

Vermont Democratic Party chair steps down

Vermont Democrats rally around candidates for November elections

Vt. Democrats accuse governor of power grab with AG appointment

Vt. Democrats testing the waters for Gov. Scott challenge

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Enosburg man died in a one-car crash Saturday evening in Fairfield.
Enosburg man dies in crash
Cannabis Control Board
Vt. Cannabis Control Board deals with compliance issues
Three rescue dogs were flown into the Morrisville-Stowe Airport over the weekend.
Dogs flown to Vermont looking to find their forever homes
West Lebanon Feed and Supply is becoming an employee-owned company.
West Lebanon supply store becomes employee-owned
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

Vt. Democratic Party elects new chair
Vt. Democratic Party elects new chair
Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin
NH authorities say inmate death ruled as ‘homicide’
Joshua Wells
Suspect arrested in South Burlington armed robbery
Mt. Holly man faces assault, weapons charges