Vt. Democratic Party elects new chair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Democratic Party says its new chair is one of the youngest to be elected in the country.

David Glidden was unanimously elected on Saturday by party officials. The 28-year-old began his political career as a field organizer in Franklin and Grand Isle counties in 2016 and most recently served as vice chair of the party.

Former chair Anne Lezak announced last month she would be stepping down. Glidden says her departure as well as other state chairs is something being seen across the country.

“Part of it is most chairs are unpaid. Most chairs are in that volunteer capacity, so balancing life, balancing work, and then a huge volunteer commitment on top of that, is really difficult,” he said.

Glidden also serves on the executive committee of the National Association of State Democratic Committees and says that the group is exploring options to provide stipends for key staff.

