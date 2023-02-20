BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This last full week of February will be featuring lots of weather action, especially towards the end of the week.

A weak cold front will sweep through from west to east on this Presidents’ Day with just a few, scattered rain & snow showers - just a dusting to an inch of snow in the higher elevations, mainly in our northern areas.

Tuesday will start with sunshine in the morning, but a little heftier cold front will come through mid-to-late afternoon with some snow, about 1-3″ in most spots, but a bit more in the higher elevations, especially in our southern areas. It will clear out on Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, but it will be the calm before the storm. A potent storm system will move in Wednesday night with a pretty good hit of snow. The Thursday morning commute is looking slow and challenging. Snow will persist through Thursday, Thursday night, and into the day on Friday. There may be some sleet & freezing rain mixed in for our southern-most counties on Thursday.

Snow showers will keep on going into Friday, especially in the mountains. It will be turning blustery and very cold on Friday and Friday night. Temperatures will be dropping below zero in many locations by Saturday morning and wind chills could become dangerously low.

At this point, it is looking like a widespread 4-8″ of snow from this storm for most of us, but there are some indications that it could go higher.

The weekend is looking a bit unsettled in a wintry sort of way. Saturday will feature some sunny breaks, but also the chance for a few snow showers, especially later in the day. There will be a better bet for snow showers on Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of that bigger storm at the end of the week, and we will keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

