BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will clear out a bit briefly on Tuesday morning before another weather system heads our way by late in the day. Tuesday will see thickening clouds during the afternoon with a mix of rain and snow arriving after 4PM, moving quickly west to east across the region. Snowfall totals will generally be light with about a dusting to 1″ expected, but the timing during the evening commute could make roads slippery for a brief period of time. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Look for another quiet weather day on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. A stronger, more organized weather system will arrive in our region starting Wednesday night and bring a long-duration weather event extending through Thursday and into early Friday. Snow will overspread the region during the day on Thursday with the chance for a mix of rain, sleet and snow across southern parts of Vermont. At this point, we could expect a widespread 6 to 12 inches of snow from Wednesday night into Friday morning, with higher amount over a foot possible in the higher elevations. Temperatures will also turn sharply colder behind the system on Friday with highs for the end of the work week only in the mid to upper teens.

The weekend is looking mostly cloudy and seasonable. Saturday starts out cold with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper teens and low 20s. Sunday will be warmer with the chance of snow showers and highs back up in the upper 20s and low 30s. Our weather remains unsettled through the middle of next week with a few more chances of snow and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.