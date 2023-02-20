BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a quiet and pleasant weekend, we now have an active week on the way, especially mid to late week.

For Presidents’ Day, a cold front will bring scattered showers and mountain snow showers, mainly mid-morning through mid-afternoon. A trace to an inch of snow is possible in the mountains, but that’s about it. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

For Tuesday, a clipper doesn’t waste any time moving in, with additional showers and snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Another inch or so of snow is possible, but widespread travel impacts aren’t expected.

A more significant storm will impact the region from Wednesday night into Friday morning. This one is looking good for ski resorts. After a mostly cloudy day Wednesday, snow will move in Wednesday night, and become heavy at times into Thursday morning. The morning commute on Thursday will likely be treacherous. The snow then becomes lighter through the day Thursday, and is expected to mix with sleet, especially in southern areas. We’ll then get on the backside of the system Thursday night, with snow showers likely into Friday morning. An early look at accumulation could be 4 to 8 inches. So while not a huge storm, we’ll be reminded that it is still winter. Snow showers will taper off Friday, with a blast of cold air. Highs will only be in the teens, with lows Friday night dipping below zero.

The weekend will remain unsettled, but nothing significant is expected. Flurries are likely Saturday, with highs in the low 20s. We then warm up Sunday, with snow showers and even the chance for plain showers. Highs will climb into the upper 30s.

