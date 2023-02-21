26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.(maakenzie/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 26-year-old power line worker was electrocuted on the job late Monday night in Georgia.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Cody Lange.

Bryan said Lange was electrocuted while working on power lines in the Columbus area. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Lange’s body is being sent for an autopsy. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William DeRoos
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
Joshua Wells
Suspect arrested in South Burlington armed robbery
Three rescue dogs were flown into the Morrisville-Stowe Airport over the weekend.
Dogs flown to Vermont looking to find their forever homes
Nancy's Video in Irasburg
One of Vermont’s last video stores closing shop
File photo
Marshfield teen charged with attempted murder in Montpelier stabbing

Latest News

An Arizona family says they have lost their 90-year-old grandmother, Esther Cabrera, in a house...
90-year-old grandmother dies in house fire: ‘She was trying to save her dogs’
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma
Vermont lawmakers have removed a provision in a sweeping gun bill over constitutional...
Vt. lawmakers remove gun bill provision over constitutionality concerns
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?